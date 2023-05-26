Dennis Trillo to play first Filipino serial killer in series ‘Severino’

SEVERINO. Dennis Trillo stars in the upcoming film about the Philippines' first serial killer.

The Filipino actor is taking on his second international project after 'On the Job: The Missing 8'

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Trillo is set to play the first Filipino serial killer in the series Severino. After Variety exclusively reported on the project, CreaZion Studios confirmed the news on Facebook on Thursday, May 25.

The production company said that the series is based on the story of the Philippines’ first documented serial killer, the nineteenth-century Filipino priest Juan Severino Mallari. Trillo will be taking on the titular role. The show will be distributed internationally.

“The second project featured in the article is Severino, a series in development set for international distribution. The series is based on the true story of a priest named Severino Mallari, the first documented serial killer in the Philippines. Severino stars Dennis Trillo who made an astounding impression on the global scene with his performance in On the Job: The Missing 8 (Venice International Film Festival),” CreaZion Studios wrote.

In an interview with Variety during the Cannes Film Festival, CreaZion Studios’ chief creative officer, Real Florido, said that the company aims to expand its market internationally through projects like Severino.

“Our goal is to be part of the wide-scale production of elevated Asian projects. With ‘Severino’ underway, one of the biggest series in the region, we are excited to continue diversifying and expanding our market potential by partnering with outward-looking producers and projects,” Florido said.

Severino is one of CreaZion Studios’ two ongoing international projects in collaboration with production company Fire and Ice. The other one is Last Shadow at First Light, a feature film by Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford.

CreaZion Studios previously worked on award-winning films 1st Ko Si 3rd and Patay Na Si Hesus. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com