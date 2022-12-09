Dolly de Leon nominated for best supporting actress at 27th Satellite Awards

DOLLY DE LEON. The actress earns a nomination for her role in 'Triangle of Sadness.'

The actress is recognized for her role in acclaimed black comedy 'Triangle of Sadness'

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon has earned an acting nomination at the 27th Satellite Awards for her work in the Ruben Östlund black comedy Triangle of Sadness.

Dolly was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category alongside Hollywood stars, including Angela Bassett, Claire Foy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jean Smart, and Kerry Condon.

She is the only Filipino to be nominated in the 2022 awards. Winners will be announced on February 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

At the same time, Triangle of Sadness is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, while writer-director Ruben is nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dolly plays Abigail, a cleaner who ends up stranded on an island with ultra-rich strangers after they survive the sinking of a luxury cruise ship.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and later won the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, putting Dolly in the international spotlight.

Triangle of Sadness is currently playing in 10 cinemas across Metro Manila: Ayala Malls The 30th, Bonifacio High Street Central, Cinema ’76, Fisher Mall QC, Gateway, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Power Plant Makati, Trinoma, and Vertis North. – Rappler.com