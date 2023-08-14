‘Family Matters’ dominates 2023 FAMAS Awards

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) held its 71st awards on Sunday, August 13, honoring a new batch of Filipino filmmakers, actors, and movie industry workers.
Drama film Family Matters was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards, including Best Picture. The film’s other wins include Best Actor for Noel Trinidad, Best Supporting Actress for Nikki Valdez, and Best Editing.
Meanwhile, thriller film Blue Room took home three awards: Best Director for Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, and Best Musical Score.
Nadine Lustre was hailed Best Actress for her performance in Greed. This is Lustre’s second FAMAS Best Actress award.
See the full list of winners and awardees here:
- Best Picture: Family Matters
- Best Director: Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan for Blue Room
- Best Actor: Noel Trinidad for Family Matters
- Best Actress: Nadine Lustre for Greed
- Best Supporting Actor: Sid Lucero for Reroute
- Best Supporting Actress: Nikki Valdez for Family Matters
- Best Screenplay: Abet Raz and Alejandro Ramos for La Traidora
- Best Cinematography: Neil Daza for Blue Room
- Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco for Leonor Will Never Die
- Best Editing: Beng Bandong for Family Matters
- Best Musical Score: Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso for Blue Room
- Best Sound: Alizen Andrade and Immanuel Verona for Reroute
- Best Short Film: Golden Bells by Kurt Soberano
- Face of the Night: Nadine Lustre, Mon Confiado
- Female Star of the Night: Jillian Ward
- Male Star of the Night: Sid Lucero
- German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Jillian Ward
- Dr. Jose R Perez Memorial Award: Jun Urbano
- Susan Roces Celebrity Award: Liza Lorena
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Sen. Lito Lapid
- FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award: Marita Zobel
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.