‘Family Matters’ dominates 2023 FAMAS Awards

Noel Trinidad is named Best Actor, while Nadine Lustre wins Best Actress

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) held its 71st awards on Sunday, August 13, honoring a new batch of Filipino filmmakers, actors, and movie industry workers.

Drama film Family Matters was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards, including Best Picture. The film’s other wins include Best Actor for Noel Trinidad, Best Supporting Actress for Nikki Valdez, and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, thriller film Blue Room took home three awards: Best Director for Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, and Best Musical Score.

Nadine Lustre was hailed Best Actress for her performance in Greed. This is Lustre’s second FAMAS Best Actress award.

See the full list of winners and awardees here:

Best Picture: Family Matters

Best Director: Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan for Blue Room

Best Actor: Noel Trinidad for Family Matters

Best Actress: Nadine Lustre for Greed

Best Supporting Actor: Sid Lucero for Reroute

Best Supporting Actress: Nikki Valdez for Family Matters

Best Screenplay: Abet Raz and Alejandro Ramos for La Traidora

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza for Blue Room

Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco for Leonor Will Never Die

Best Editing: Beng Bandong for Family Matters

Best Musical Score: Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso for Blue Room

Best Sound: Alizen Andrade and Immanuel Verona for Reroute

Best Short Film: Golden Bells by Kurt Soberano

Face of the Night: Nadine Lustre, Mon Confiado

Female Star of the Night: Jillian Ward

Male Star of the Night: Sid Lucero

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Jillian Ward

Dr. Jose R Perez Memorial Award: Jun Urbano

Susan Roces Celebrity Award: Liza Lorena

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Sen. Lito Lapid

FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award: Marita Zobel

– Rappler.com