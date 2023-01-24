FULL LIST: Key nominees, Oscars 2023

'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' and 'Triangle of Sadness' are among the nominees for Best Picture

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on March 12 in Los Angeles.

The following is a list of nominees in leading categories.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor in Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár, written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, written by Rian Johnson

Living, written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Film

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Best Original Song

“Applause,” from Tell It like a Woman, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu,” from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life,” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

