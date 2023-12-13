Rappler Talk Entertainment: Cedrick Juan on playing Father Burgos in ‘GomBurZa’

LIVE

Cedrick Juan talks about his role, the importance of the GomBurZa story in 2023, and the challenges of filming one of the most famous executions in Philippine history

MANILA, Philippines – The martyrdom of GomBurZa on February 17, 1872, was a turning point in the history of the Philippines, which at that time had been a Spanish colony for three centuries. Their execution awakened national hero Jose Rizal and inspired the revolutionary group Katipunan, a point lost on many Filipinos who know little about the country’s past.

It’s this historical amnesia that the film GomBurZa, produced by Jesuit Communications and the Pangilinan-owned MQuest Ventures, seeks to fight using a potent language of the 21st century: movies.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, actor Cedrick Juan, who plays Father Burgos in the film, visits the Rappler HQ to talk about his role, the importance of the GomBurZa story in 2023, and the challenges of filming one of the most famous executions in Philippine history.

