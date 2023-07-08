Jennifer Garner returns as Elektra for ‘Deadpool 3’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After almost 20 years, Jennifer Garner is bringing back antiheroine Elektra for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3!

According to a The Hollywood Reporter report, the actress is set to reprise the role of the sai-wielding Elektra Natchios for Deadpool 3, almost two decades after first playing the Marvel Comics character in the 2003 movie Daredevil with Ben Affleck, and again in Elektra in 2005, both of which did not fare well in the box office.

In Deadpool 3, she will be working with lead actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, making this their second project together after the 2022 Netflix film The Adam Project. In September 2022, Hugh Jackman was also confirmed to be a part of the upcoming movie as Wolverine.

With Garner’s Elektra and Jackman’s Wolverine originating from 20th Century Studios movies prior to Disney’s acquisition of the company, fans speculate that Deadpool 3 will include a multiverse element. The first two Deadpool movies, which came out in 2016 and 2018, were also made under 20th Century Studios, making the upcoming sequel the first under Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, and Levy are producing Deadpool 3, with a script written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Levy, and Reynolds. Also starring in the movie is Matthew Macfayden, alongside returning cast members Rob Delaney, Monica Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna.

Like the past two movies, it is also expected to have an age rating of R. Deadpool 3 is slated for release in May 2024. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.