‘We are more than enough’: Kaladkaren 1st transgender woman to win MMFF best supporting actress

KALADKAREN. The presenter wins best supporting actress at the first summer MMFF.

MANILA, Philippines – Kaladkaren made history when she became the first transgender woman to win best supporting actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The actress and comedian won for her role in the comedy Here Comes the Groom, which competed in the festival’s inaugural summer edition.

“Etong parangal na ito ay hindi lamang po recognition ng aking trabaho, kundi pati na rin po ng aking pagkatao (This award doesn’t just recognize my work, but also my identity),” she said, as she received the award at the summer MMFF Gabi ng Parangal on Tuesday, April 11.

She said that she never expected to win an award when she entered show business because “as a transgender woman, I thought, I will never be enough.”

She then dedicated her award to all transgender people, drag artists, and members of the LGBTQ+ community “whose lives and existence are being threatened in the world right now.”

“I wanna remind all of you that we are more than enough,” she said.

She went on to thank the jury led by Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon, and the team behind Here Comes The Groom, including writer-director Chris Martinez and producer Joji Alonso.

“Thank you for hiring a transgender actress to play a transgender character. Thank you for being truthful,” she said.

She continued her thank yous with shoutouts to her co-stars including Enchong Dee, Maris Racal, Awra Briguela, Xilhouete, and Iyah Mina – the first transgender woman to win a best actress award in the Philippines.

She also thanked her showbiz idols Karen Davila and Vice Ganda, and her fiancé Luke Wrightson.

“Thank you also sa lahat ng mga batang nangangarap, mga LGBTQIA+ na kids. Mga batang beki. Huwag kayong matakot maging kayo. At huwag kayong matakot mangarap. Because one day hindi niyo alam, kayo rin ang nandirito,” she said.

(Thank you to the kids who hope, the LGBTQIA+ kids. Young queer kids. Don’t be afraid to be you. And don’t be afraid to dream. Because one day, you’ll never know, you’ll be here too.)

She closed her acceptance speech by recalling the message of Here Comes The Groom: “Hindi po ang inyong itsura at kasarian ang mahalaga, kung hindi ang inyong puso at kaluluwa (it’s not your looks or gender that’s important, but your heart and soul).”

Kaladkaren rose to fame impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila, before going on to host various shows, such as morning talk show Umagang Kay Ganda and singing competition I Can See Your Voice. She was also a resident judge on Drag Race Philippines.

As an actress, she appeared in the MMFF films Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad (2017) and The Girl in the Orange Dress (2018).

Here Comes The Groom and other summer MMFF films will run in Philippine cinemas until April 18. – Rappler.com