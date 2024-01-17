‘Rewind’ is now Philippines’ highest grossing film, surpassing ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Rewind' has earned P815 million in local ticket sales, surpassing the previous record of P691 million domestic box office of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richard's 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' set in 2019, says Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry Rewind is now the Philippines’ highest grossing film after earning P845 million worldwide in 24 days or as of Wednesday, January 17.

ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema, one of three producers of the comeback reunion film of real life Kapuso couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, disclosed this on Wednesday night in social media posts.

In a post on his Instagram also on Wednesday night, MMFF 2023 spokesman Noel Ferrer congratulated Star Cinema and its partners, Dantes’ film outfit, Agostodos Pictures, as well as Tony Tuviera’s APT Entertainment company.

“I would now even venture into saying that, if and when the awards for Box Office King and Queen for 2023 be given at all (calling the all-new Multi-Media Press Awards): the rightful winners should be —DINGDONG DANTES and MARIAN RIVERA of REWIND, bar none,” Ferrer wrote. “GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD PEOPLE.”

With its P845 million gross earnings (which includes international ticket sales), Rewind surpassed the box office record of P838 million in 24 days set by Star Cinema’s Hello, Love, Goodbye, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso star Alden Richards, in 2019.

Hello, Love, Goodbye, however, was not shown during the MMFF, which means it competed with foreign and other local films. It opened in cinemas on July 31, 2019.

Excluding international sales, Rewind has so far earned P815 million compared to P691 million in total domestic gross earnings of Hello, Love, Goodbye, and P660 million for Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s 2018 Star Cinema movie, The Hows of Us, Star Cinema told Rappler on Wednesday night. – Rappler.com

