Maricel Soriano joins cast of US rom-com ‘Re:Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader’

MARICEL SORIANO. The actress joins the cast of the US film 'Re:live.'

MANILA, Philippines – Maricel Soriano has been cast for the upcoming romantic-comedy film Re:Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader, which stars Filipino-American actresses Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco.

According to a Variety report, Soriano will be playing Thelma, the mother of Valdez and Leyco’s characters, Rowena and Rochelle.

Re:Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader follows the story of transgender movie star Rowena who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion. She plans to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader, but her plans fall through when Thelma’s cancer begins to worsen.

“Having a legendary Filipino actress like Maricel Soriano strengthens our commitment to telling our stories from our authentic experiences and for our Filipinx diaspora,” Leyco and Valdez were quoted as saying.

“Now more than ever, this empowers us to further highlight our communities at a time when visibility must be taken to new heights to fight against the rise of anti-trans and anti-Asian violence.”

The film will reportedly begin shooting in Hawaii and Guam in November. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Known as the “Diamond Star” in the Philippines, Soriano is an award-winning actress whose career in film and television has spanned more than 50 years. She was last seen in the hit ABS-CBN drama series Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, which ended in 2021. – Rappler.com