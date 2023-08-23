Rappler Talk Entertainment: The director and star of Cinemalaya hit ‘Rookie’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Rookie' director Samantha Lee and star Pat Tingjuy to talk about the film's recent success, and the challenges of advocating for LGBTQ+ representation in local cinema

MANILA, Philippines – Recent indie favorite Rookie is a film that revolves around Ace, played by Pat Tingjuy, a newbie volleyball player who falls for team captain Jana, played by Aya Fernandez. It was a hit at this year’s Cinemalaya film festival, with Pat winning Best Actress, and the film winning Best Editing and the Audience Choice Award.

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon sits down with Rookie director Samantha Lee and star Pat Tingjuy to talk about the film’s recent success, and the challenges of advocating for LGBTQ+ representation in local cinema.

