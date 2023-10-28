Walt Disney Studios postpones release of ‘Snow White,’ ‘Elio’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The premiere dates of the live-action 'Snow White' remake and Pixar's new animated film are moved to a year later, due to the ongoing actors strike

Walt Disney Studios on Friday, October 27 postponed the release of the live-action remake of the animated classic Snow White and Pixar Animation’s Elio, citing the impact of the ongoing actors strike.

The studio moved the release of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, until March 21, 2025, a year later than its original premiere date. The science-fiction animated adventure Elio, which originally was slated to reach theaters in March 2024, has been moved to June 13, 2025.

Hollywood film slates have been scrambled as the result of a work stoppage that began in May, when writers walked off the job. In July, they were joined on the picket lines by members of the SAG-AFTRA performers’ union.

Writers began returning to work earlier this month, after reaching a new three-year contract with the major studios. Actors are still out on strike, effectively stalling much of film and scripted television production.

Other films have also been impacted by the labor unrest.

For instance, Warner Bros delayed the release of its big-budget Dune sequel, initially planned for November, to March 2024 because the stars of the film will not be able to promote the movie by next month.

Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures pushed the release date for the next installment of its Mission: Impossible franchise into 2025.

Disney also said Magazine Dreams, a drama from the company’s Searchlight Pictures starring Jonathan Majors, has been removed from the release calendar. The actor is facing assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute. The film was scheduled to premiere on December 8. – Rappler.com