Ronaldo Valdez’s legacy: 10 films, series to get to know the late veteran actor

Look back on some of the films, TV series, and even advertisements that have shaped Ronaldo Valdez’s legacy

MANILA, Philippines – Ronaldo Valdez was well-loved among audiences from both older and younger generations given his timeless roles on film and television. Before his death, the actor had been in the entertainment industry for nearly six decades – often portraying a patriarchal figure, and occasionally, a devoted lover.

Valdez’s career was nothing short of remarkable. He had won several awards for his captivating performances across different media, and his impact on the industry was undeniable.

Let’s look back on some of the films, TV series, and even the advertisements that have shaped Valdez’s legacy as a veteran Filipino actor.

Lilet (1971)

In this horror-thriller flick, Lilet (Celia Rodriguez) returns to her dysfunctional family after spending years apart from them. As she is confronted by harsh truths and memories, she attempts to escape her situation and uncover family’s darkest secrets with the help of her new lover, Dr. Edgar Leynes (Ronaldo Valdez).

Karma (1981)

After her flight is delayed the night before her wedding, Sarah (Vilma Santos) checks into a hotel. She meets Eric (Ronaldo Valdez), who forces himself onto her after mistaking her for another person. When the two cross paths again a year later, they discover that they are reincarnations of star-crossed lovers from 60 years ago.

May Minamahal (1993)

Play Video

Monica Fernandez (Aiko Melendez), who comes from a family of all boys, sparks a romance with Carlitos Tagle (Aga Muhlach), who is the only son in an all-female family. As the two individuals fall deeper in love, they eventually meet each other’s families, who do not seem to approve of their respective partners.

In this film, Valdez plays Cenon, Monica’s doting father.

Ipaglaban Mo! The Movie (1995)

Based on true events, Ipaglaban Mo! The Movie sees Atty. Jose C. Sison present and narrate two separate, dramatized cases of rape. In the first segment, Rosendo de Castro (Ronaldo Valdez) is accused of qualified seduction after forcibly committing sexual acts toward his teenage niece-in-law Maria Saldaga (Sharmaine Arnaiz) for almost two months.

Cedie (1996)

Play Video

Based on the hit anime Little Lord Fauntleroy, Cedie follows Cedie Erol (Tom Taus Jr.), a young American boy destined to inherit the throne of a British earldom. When he moves to Britain, he is immediately greeted by his grandfather, the Earl of Dorincourt (Ronaldo Valdez), who makes it his mission to train Cedie to become an aristocrat.

Labs Kita… Okay Ka Lang? (1998)

Play Video

Childhood best friends Bujoy (Jolina Magdangal) and Ned (Marvin Agustin) are inseparable. Bujoy is an avid clay sculptor, while Ned is an aspiring musician, taking after his father Canor (Ronaldo Valdez). In true “right person, wrong time” manner, Bujoy falls in love with Ned first, but Ned goes on to marry the girl of his dreams. When Bujoy moves on and begins dating someone, Ned is made aware of his own feelings for his childhood best friend.

Ang Munting Paraiso (1999-2002)

Play Video

Ang Munting Paraiso follows Margie Dionisio (Coney Reyes) and Dr. Martin Dionisio (Ronaldo Valdez), a married couple caring for their big family while also making sure their marriage is kept alive. The teleserye, which ran from 1999 to 2002, presents a “model” Filipino family and is based on the American series 7th Heaven.

Ikaw Lamang (2014)

Play Video

Ikaw Lamang is a teleserye that spans six time periods from the 1950s to the 2000s.

In the first season, landowner Eduardo Hidalgo (Tirso Cruz III) forms a relationship with plantation worker Elena Severino (Cherry Pie Picache), whom he unknowingly impregnates. Maximo Salazar (Ronaldo Valdez), the hacienda’s butler, frames Elena for theft when he hears that she is pregnant with Eduardo’s child. Eduardo eventually marries Maximo’s daughter Miranda (Cherie Gil) without knowing that Elena is also bearing his child.

Maximo remains present throughout the teleserye’s eras as Elena and Miranda’s respective children, Samuel, a farmer, and Franco, the son of wealthy landowners, spark rivalry between each other.

Seven Sundays (2017)

Play Video

When Manuel (Ronaldo Valdez) is diagnosed with lung cancer and is told he only has a few months left to live, he asks his four children to spend every Sunday with him as a “dying wish.” As the siblings have developed a rocky relationship with each other over the years, they are forced to confront their past issues to try to once again be a happy family for their ailing father’s sake.

2 Good 2 Be True (2022)

Play Video

Ali (Kathryn Bernardo) works as a nurse for billionaire Hugo Agcaoili (Ronaldo Valdez), who is battling Alzheimer’s disease. Ali crosses paths with Eloy (Daniel Padilla), a scam artist, and immediately harbors dislike for him. Later on, however, their paths cross again through Hugo, who turns out to be Eloy’s biological grandfather.

In the comedy-drama series, Ali would refer to Hugo as Lolo Sir, as fans of 2 Good 2 Be True would now lovingly call him.

Bonus: KFC advertisements (2017)

Play Video

Valdez was named KFC’s first Filipino colonel in 2017. Prior to receiving the title, he appeared in a viral comedic audition video for the role alongside fellow veteran actors Leo Martinez and Pen Medina.

In his audition, Valdez had banked on his resemblance to Colonel Sanders – the face and founder of the renowned American fast food chain. – Rappler.com