Here are the winners of the 2024 Manila International Film Festival’s awards night

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Film Festival (MIFF), an annual event that serves as a platform for Filipino films made in the Philippines to make a mark in Hollywood and the international film scene, held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 3 (Manila time) its awards night, with a new set of actors, directors, films, and notable individuals taking home several prizes.

Zig Dulay’s Firefly and Pepe Diokno’s GomBurZa were the top victors of the night, earning Best Picture and 2nd Best Picture, respectively. Firefly also bagged the Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Screenplay awards. GomBurZa was honored as Best Cinematography, and the Audience Choice Award.

Firefly revolves around a son finding an island of fireflies with the hopes of wishing that his mother comes back to life. The heartwarming film has an ensemble cast including top GMA stars such as Alessandra de Rossi, Dingdong Dantes, Cherry Pie Picache, and Miguel Tanfelix.

Meanwhile, GomBurZa tells the story of Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora – collectively known as GomBurZa – the three Filipino Catholic priests who were executed via garrote by the Spanish colonial masters.

Worth noting was Dingdong Dantes’ being named joint Best Actor for his performance as John Nuñez in Rewind. Dantes shared the award with Piolo Pascual, who won for Mallari.

Rewind failed to receive an award at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival’s Gabi ng Parangal. Despite ending up empty-handed during the MMFF awards night, Rewind managed to become the Philippines’ highest-grossing film of all time as of January 26, raking in a total of P889 million worldwide.

Headlined by reel-to-real couple of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Rewind follows the rocky marriage of husband and wife John and Mary Nuñez, who eventually work to mend their relationship after a tragic death.

