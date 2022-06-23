Billie Eilish is coming to Manila in August

BILLIE EILISH. The pop singer is set to hold her first concert in Manila in August.

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: Billie Eilish is finally coming to the Philippines for a one-night concert!

Event organizer Live Nation announced the pop singer is bringing her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 13.

BILLIE EILISH: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour live at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 13, 2022! Tickets are available via https://t.co/HCHUiN2bMm and SM Tickets outlets.



6/24 10AM -Fan Club Presale

6/25 10AM -LNPH Presale

6/27 10AM -Public Onsale



More info @livenationph. pic.twitter.com/GzRhQr93VA — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 23, 2022

Ticket prices range from P3,081 to P14,936, and will go on sale for the public at 10 am on June 27 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Members of the official fan club, though, will have an early chance to secure their tickets during the pre-sale June 24, 10 am, while members of Live Nation Philippines can start buying their tickets on June 25, 10 am.

Aside from the Manila stop, Eilish is also set to perform in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022



Asia: Sign up for Billie’s official mailing list to get early access to tickets. Pre-sale starts on Friday, June 24th for Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok & Tokyo. Pre-sale starts on July 6th for Seoul. https://t.co/6hWuy4ELSv pic.twitter.com/RBxzrnPncJ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) June 23, 2022

The upcoming concert will be the first time for Eilish to perform in the Philippines. The singer was initially set to hold a concert in Manila in September 2020 as part of her Where Do we Go? tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish, 20, is best known for her hits “Bored,” “Happier Than Ever,” “my future,” “bad guy,” “lovely,” and “Therefore I Am.” – Rappler.com