Billie Eilish is coming to Manila in August

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: Billie Eilish is finally coming to the Philippines for a one-night concert!
Event organizer Live Nation announced the pop singer is bringing her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 13.
Ticket prices range from P3,081 to P14,936, and will go on sale for the public at 10 am on June 27 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.
Members of the official fan club, though, will have an early chance to secure their tickets during the pre-sale June 24, 10 am, while members of Live Nation Philippines can start buying their tickets on June 25, 10 am.
Aside from the Manila stop, Eilish is also set to perform in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.
The upcoming concert will be the first time for Eilish to perform in the Philippines. The singer was initially set to hold a concert in Manila in September 2020 as part of her Where Do we Go? tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eilish, 20, is best known for her hits “Bored,” “Happier Than Ever,” “my future,” “bad guy,” “lovely,” and “Therefore I Am.” – Rappler.com