Stan By Me goes to PH Swifties’ listening party for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ 

We talk with T-Party Philippines about their favorite 'The Tortured Poets Department' tracks and their 'The Eras Tour' experience

MANILA, Philippines – From being one of the top listeners of popstar Taylor Swift to being one of the biggest spenders for her The Eras Tour concert stop in Singapore, Filipino Swifties have proven time and time again their love for the singer.

As Taylor releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, it’s no longer surprising then to see Filipino fans celebrate this new era with several events, including holding listening parties.

In this episode of Stan By Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we talk with T-Party Philippines on why they started organizing Taylor Swift-themed parties in the country, their favorite tracks from The Tortured Poets Department, the Filipino fans’ dedication for the singer, and their The Eras Tour experience.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview this Friday afternoon or head over to Rappler’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. – Rappler.com