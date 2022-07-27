WATCH: BLACKPINK drops ‘Ready for Love’ teaser for PUBG MOBILE

TEASER. Blackpink gives a glimpse of their music video for their collaboration with battle royal game PUBG.

The K-pop sensations conquer the PUBG world in this epic MV premiering on July 29

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready, BLINKs! Battle royale game PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile has released a teaser video for BLACKPINK’s “Ready For Love” music video, set to drop on Friday, July 29 at 12 am (EDT).

The teaser, dropped by PUBG MOBILE’s YouTube on Wednesday, July 27, features scenes of the mobile game’s familiar maps, infused with the signature pink and purple flares of the K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK, being the first K-pop act to have an in-game concert, first announced their special project on their social media on Tuesday, July 12.

The concert called The Virtual is the group’s first comeback appearance since being inactive for more than a year. It will be held from July 22 to 23 and July 29 to 30 in North and South America, while Filipino fans and the rest of the world can join in on July 23 to 24 and July 30 to 31.

The “Kill This Love” singers will perform as their three-dimensional avatars that will come to life through the high-quality technology of PUBG’s production company.

In 2021, the girl group also collaborated with the mobile game through special BLACKPINK items that can be acquired through special missions.

For the full experience, download PUBG MOBILE to witness BLACKPINK’s comeback in-game alongside Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern