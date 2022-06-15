‘Thank you, BTS’: ARMY floods social media with support for idols

BTS. The group says they are going on a break, though their management clarifies it is not a hiatus.

The group will be taking time to focus on solo projects, though their label clarifies that it is not a hiatus

MANILA, Philippines – BTS’ loyal ARMY fanbase flooded social media with support after the K-pop superstars said they will go on a break to focus on their solo projects.

The members of the group got emotional on Tuesday, June 14, as they opened up about feeling burned out on the livestream of their BTS Festa 2022 dinner.

“For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until [their singles] ‘ON’ and ‘Dynamite’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore,” said the group’s leader, RM.

“The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” he added.

The group said on the livestream that they would be going on hiatus, though their label later clarified that it was not an official hiatus, and that they would “simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities.”

At any rate, ARMY thanked their idols for their honesty.

“Thank you, [BTS]. For the honesty, it wasn’t easy especially now that we’re this close and deeply understand your directions as artists,” said Twitter user @mygbebe.

Thank you, @BTS_twt. For the honesty, it wasn't easy especially now that we're this close and deeply understand your directions as artists. We'll always root and support for your happiness professionally and personally, to each one of you. There's no us without you. — ⁷ (@mygbebe) June 14, 2022

Other ARMYs said they were happy that the boys will get a much-deserved break, but felt bad that they felt the need to ask permission to do so.

So happy BTS get to take a nice break 💜 thank you for all the happiness you’ve brought us so far ✨ — Inka (@inkamagnaye) June 14, 2022

I am crying 😭

Not bc I won't see them together for a while but bc they feel bad for taking this well deserve break😭😭😭

Why do they care about army so much 🥹 — Rosh CB 06-10🌱⁷ (@MahiR074) June 14, 2022

fuck this really shows that bts have been so burnt out and been so stressed with all the expectations and demand expected and wanted from them and it breaks my heart that they think they need permission and acceptance from us and strangers who might not be accepting of the change — van⁷ i love you bts💜🏳️‍🌈 (@btseternaIs) June 14, 2022

Ultimately, the ARMYs were supportive of the move, and said they would continue to support the group.

“Take all the time that y’all need,” said Twitter user @makarastina.

Take all the time that y’all need and I’ll wait for the day that you’ll come back as one again. Thank you BTS for being there when I felt the world turn it’s back on me. I’ll be forever grateful and will always be an ARMY 💜 pic.twitter.com/zlaiQuwsif — Ma Karastina (@makarastina___) June 14, 2022

i hope and want bts to know that whatever they do and whatever direction they want to go in we will always follow them and support their decision — mon⁷ 6.13 (@knjgIoss) June 14, 2022

bts taking a break to focus on themselves is something im never going to complain about.. it could be thousand years and I’ll still be waiting for them with open arms — ْ (@pjmvelvets) June 14, 2022

BTS’ break comes at the heels of their ninth anniversary, and the release of their anthology album Proof.

The group, arguably the biggest K-pop act in the world, debuted in June 2013. Since then, they’ve released a number of hit studio albums, performed in shows all over the world, and even met US President Joe Biden and spoke against discrimination at the White House. – Rappler.com