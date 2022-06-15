‘Thank you, BTS’: ARMY floods social media with support for idols

MANILA, Philippines – BTS’ loyal ARMY fanbase flooded social media with support after the K-pop superstars said they will go on a break to focus on their solo projects.
The members of the group got emotional on Tuesday, June 14, as they opened up about feeling burned out on the livestream of their BTS Festa 2022 dinner.
“For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until [their singles] ‘ON’ and ‘Dynamite’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore,” said the group’s leader, RM.
“The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” he added.
The group said on the livestream that they would be going on hiatus, though their label later clarified that it was not an official hiatus, and that they would “simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities.”
At any rate, ARMY thanked their idols for their honesty.
“Thank you, [BTS]. For the honesty, it wasn’t easy especially now that we’re this close and deeply understand your directions as artists,” said Twitter user @mygbebe.
Other ARMYs said they were happy that the boys will get a much-deserved break, but felt bad that they felt the need to ask permission to do so.
Ultimately, the ARMYs were supportive of the move, and said they would continue to support the group.
“Take all the time that y’all need,” said Twitter user @makarastina.
BTS’ break comes at the heels of their ninth anniversary, and the release of their anthology album Proof.
The group, arguably the biggest K-pop act in the world, debuted in June 2013. Since then, they’ve released a number of hit studio albums, performed in shows all over the world, and even met US President Joe Biden and spoke against discrimination at the White House. – Rappler.com