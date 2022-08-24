LOOK: BTS to hold a free concert in Busan in October 

Any Filipino ARMYs going to Busan in October?

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, ARMYs! K-pop sensation BTS are coming back to the live stage!

BIGHIT Music announced on Wednesday, August 24, that BTS is holding a free in-person concert dubbed BTS Yet To Come in Busan on October 15 at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage.

The upcoming concert is part of BTS’ stint as the honorary celebrity ambassadors for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The show is free for admission but those interested to attend will be required to register via Interpark. Additional details will be announced soon.

For those who can’t attend the concert in Busan, the show will also be live streamed via Weverse, ZEPETTO, NAVER NOW, and LIVE PLAY. Tickets are also for free but there will be reservation and shipping fees.

“We hope that ARMYs around the world will show their support and interest in BTS’ special stage to pray for the success of attracting WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA,” the statement read.

For fans coming outside of Busan, HYBE MERCH also announced special accommodation packages with hotels near the venue.

📢NOTICE

Special hotel packages offering accommodations and additional benefits will be available. We will soon provide you with more information.



✔️PARADISE HOTEL BUSAN

✔️Grand Josun Busan

✔️Park Hyatt Busan

✔️LOTTE HOTEL BUSAN

✔️Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) August 24, 2022

In June, BTS released their anthology album Proof. The K-pop group also announced that they will be taking a break from their group activities while members focus on their solo projects. – Rappler.com