Catch BTS in SM Cinemas for ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ live viewing concert

From Seoul to Manila! You can now sing and dance along to the boys' 3-day concert in real-time.

MANILA, Philippines – Get your ARMY Bombs ready, ARMY, because BTS is coming to an SM Cinema near you for the group’s Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul live viewing concert!

SM Cinema announced on Thursday, February 17, that they will be exclusively broadcasting BTS’ Seoul concert in real-time in select cinemas. The list of cinemas, ticket details, and the exact premiere date have yet to be confirmed by SM.

“Be ready to go wild and dance with your fellow ARMY all day!” they wrote.

BigHit Music, BTS’ agency, wrote on their website that the concert will be aired in theaters in North and South America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia on March 12. The Philippines wasn’t included in official list as of posting time.

BTS will be hitting the South Korea stage for the first time since COVID-19 began for their three-day concert on March 10, 12, and 13. The concerts, part of their Permission to Dance on Stage tour that has been disrupted by the pandemic, will be at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s last concert for South Korean fans was in October 2019, a couple of months before COVID-19 emerged.

They played their first in-person concerts since the onset of the pandemic in November 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angles, with some die-hard South Korean fans even flying in for the shows. – Rappler.com