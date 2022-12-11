These are Buddy Zabala’s favorite Eraserheads songs

Erasersheads band members Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala and Raymund Marasigan flanked by concert promoter Francis Lumen and show director Paolo Valenciano held a press conference at the Dolphy Theater at the ABS-CBN complex in Quezon City to brief the media with the continuing rehearsals and preparations for the "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 22. The band promises its fandom that it will be a concert to like no other and will be the most memorable event in the Eraserheads history. December 7, 2022

Which Eraserheads song does Buddy always look forward to playing?

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, everyone has a favorite Eraserheads song.

From the anthemic “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” to the trippy “Alapaap,” to the enigmatic “Spoliarium,” there’s a Heads song to satisfy any kind of music craving.

Of course, the members of the band themselves will have their own favorites — perhaps for reasons more profound than anyone else’s.

In the case of Eraserheads bassist Buddy Zabala, there are three songs from the band’s repertoire that stand out.

One is the opening track from their 1995 album Cutterpillow. “Superproxy,” inspired by the early days of the internet, features a rap break from hip-hop legend Francis Magalona.

The song was re-released as part of the 2005 Eraserheads tribute album Ultraelectromagneticjam! with Francis M, Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, and rock rap band The Hardware Syndrome.

“I like ‘Superproxy’ now because I play it differently from when we did the album,” Buddy said. “The song has more energy live now, than I remember.”

He also named “Tama Ka,” a song from one of their lesser-known albums, Natin99, and his reason for choosing it is as simple as it gets.

“I like ‘Tama Ka’ now because I can sing it better,” he laughed.

Buddy’s list also includes an immortal Eraserheads fan favorite, and often their show closer. Also part of Cutterpillow, “Ang Huling El Bimbo” is arguably the bands’ most famous song, with an iconic music video and even a jukebox musical taking its name from it.

“I’ve always counted ‘El Bimbo’ as a favorite. I try to watch out for the biggest smiles and sing alongs from the stage,” Buddy shared.

“It also signals that the show is coming to an end, but more importantly, makes me look forward to the next time I get to play to a different crowd and a new set of reactions,” he said.

Buddy will definitely get to see a new set of reactions as all four members of the band reunite for a final time at the Eraserheads reunion concert set for December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. – Rappler.com