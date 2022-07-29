Jacob Collier is headed to Manila

The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform for Filipino fans in November

MANILA, Philippines – London-based Grammy Award-winning musician Jacob Collier is returning to the Philippines for a show at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang on November 23.

The upcoming show is part of his Djesse world tour, which has seen him perform all over the United Kingdom, Europe, and the US so far.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 29, producers Karpos Live announced that tickets will go on sale beginning August 2 for fans registered on ticket reservation platform LYTE, and on August 3 on Tickelo for everyone else.

Jacob previously performed in the Philippines for the Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival in Puerto Galera in 2016.

Jacob became popular for his song covers, which went viral on YouTube. He released his debut album In My Room in 2016 and in 2018 started working on Djesse, a fifty-song album featuring over two dozen artists. The album was divided into four volumes, with the first being released in 2018.

He has won several Grammy Awards – two in 2017, two in 2020, and one in 2021. – Rappler.com