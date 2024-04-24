Art is…pre-approved? Filipinos online slam BGC for Banksy Universe promotion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pest Control, the organization which handles Banksy, says in its website that it is 'not involved or associated' with any exhibition of Banksy work in different countries

MANILA, Philippines – Bonifacio Global City (BGC) caught heavy flak from netizens after it promoted its upcoming exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum Manila featuring graffiti artist and political activist Banksy.

“Art is not a crime,” it said in a now edited post.

A commenter asked BGC if artists can now paint the walls within the business district in Taguig without repercussion, to which it initially replied “We do not condone any form of vandalism around BGC. All our wall art, murals, and exhibits are pre-approved and permitted.”

BGC later on edited its comment, which now says that the Banksy Universe will just be an exhibition at The Met Museum, and that “art murals and executions in and around BGC remain to be curated and permitted.”

Individuals online took this time to call out BGC for its treatment towards artists, particularly photographers, who were allegedly stopped from taking photos within the area.

In its website, BGC said that “It’s okay to take photos and videos for personal use, but shot permits are required for professional sessions.”

Banksy in Manila



Punta kaya mga politiko na nagsampa ng kaso laban sa mga aktibistang artista?



Punta kaya mga artsy na galit sa operation pinta ng mga aktibista?



Banksy sa Met? sa Maynila na persona non grata ang Panday Sining



sa BGC? na bawal ang rali — Mong Palatino (@mongster) April 23, 2024

Banksy? Bgc? pero pag may artwork sa pader ng bgc , hule. — pat (@iamkarldahan) April 23, 2024

Banksy’s fans have also pointed out that the artist would never announce if they were to make art in a certain area.

Pest Control, the organization that handles Banksy, said in their website that they are “not involved or associated” with any exhibition of Banksy work in different countries.

Rappler has reached out to the Metropolitan Museum Manila for comment. This story will be updated with their response once it is available.

Ironic?

Social media users said that the exhibition defeats the essence of the artist’s works.

Banksy, whose real identity remains unannounced, creates sculptures and spray paintings on various socio-political issues, including capitalism.

The artist also used art to slam brands and institutions that use his work to gain profit. In 2022, for instance, Banksy called on shoplifters to steal from clothing brand Guess after it used their artwork “without asking.”

BGC sweeps the poor under the rug, an epitome of an urban dystopia.



Time and time again, it is an illusion. It is not a model for urban planning. It is a bubble in an economy of poverty. Its walls, while immaterial, are higher than that of Intramuros. https://t.co/K1vSbhs1GD — Carwyn Candila 🇵🇸 (@Carwyn_Candila) April 23, 2024

Banksy would hate BGC for doing an exhibit under their name. He's anti-capitalist. https://t.co/hK7sTQngSJ — Dos (@GV3loFlx) April 23, 2024

Just the chef’s kiss into what BGC really is: a place for the rich to parade their pretentiousness.



Showcase Pinoy artist? Nah. A Banksy? Hell yeah! https://t.co/INtXVFGXzK — AJ #LabanFilipinas (@AJsaysthings) April 23, 2024

Some people have long pointed out that BGC is a “capitalist dystopian,” like a “bubble” for foreigners and the country’s elites.

Banksy’s latest artwork, which he confirmed in an Instagram post back in March 2024, features green paint sprayed on a wall behind a cut-back tree in London.

What do you think of this issue? – Rappler.com