WATCH: The 1975 returns with new single ‘Part of the Band,’ shares album release date

THE 1975. The band returns with a new single and music video.

Their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, is slated for an October release

MANILA, Philippines – The band is finally back! The 1975 released their new single “Part of the Band” and its black and white music video from their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, on Friday, July 8.

Directed by Samuel Bradley, the song’s four-minute and 30-second music video opens with frontman Matthew Healy and the rest of the band in a field, accompanied by a soft melody of violins.

The song was co-produced by Jack Antonoff featuring backing vocals from Japanese Breakfast. “Got to sing a little on this for my fave band,” the artist tweeted.

got to sing a little on this for my fave band 🫠 https://t.co/fR0hJ5Z5UH — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) July 7, 2022

Aside from the song release, The 1975 also shared that the official release of their fifth album will be on October 14.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language will include 11 songs: “The 1975,” “Happiness,” “Looking For Somebody (To Love),” “Part Of The Band,” “Oh Caroline,” “I’m In Love With You,” “All I Need To Hear,” “Wintering,” “Human Too,” “About You,” and “When We Are Together.”

The 1975, composed of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann is a British pop-rock band best known for their hit songs, “Somebody Else,” “The Sound,” “Chocolate,” “Girls,” “Robbers,” and many others.

Their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form was released in 2020. The band has been inactive with live performances for the past two years but is set to headline Japan rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, from August 20 to 21 in Tokyo and Osaka. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern