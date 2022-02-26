‘Legends only’: James Reid set to release collab with GOT7’s JAY B and rapper ØZI

It's out on March 11

MANILA, Philippines – A collaboration between James Reid, GOT7’s JAY B, and rapper ØZI is coming soon.

James teased their collab with a video posted on the Twitter account of his music label Careless. In the 15-second clip, James is seen joining a video call with JAY B and ØZI.

As the video fades out, James’ 2021 single “Hello” plays and the text reads: “Hello 2.0: Legends Only.”

Zooming in with @jaybnow_hr and @OZIforbidden. Legends only. 😎



James Reid x JAY B x ØZI#HelloLegendsOnly pic.twitter.com/4URWQvj78v — CARELESS MUSIC (@CARELESS_PH) February 25, 2022

According to the teaser, their collab will be released on March 11.

James is currently in the United States, where rumor has it he will be based from as he works on his music career. He signed with Los Angeles-based label Transparent Arts in October 2020.

While James started his showbiz career as an actor, he has been focusing more on making music in recent years. He established Careless in 2019, and released his singles “Soda” and “Hello” in 2021. – Rappler.com