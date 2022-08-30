James Reid announces new album

MANILA, Philippines – After initially planning to release an EP, James Reid is giving his fans a new album instead, and it’s set for an October release.

“Hello, so I’m not releasing an EP anymore. Now it’s a 10-track album dropping in October,” he said in a tweet.

LOVESCENE — James Reid (@tellemjaye) August 29, 2022

“Sorry I decided like two weeks ago. There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone,” he said, adding the word “LOVESCENE,” which hints at the album’s title.

He also posted on Instagram on August 29 saying he’s “coming home to drop a MF album.”

James’ upcoming album is a follow-up to his 2017 album Palm Dreams. Since then, he’s released several singles, including “Fiend,” “Soda,” “Hello,” and “Crazy.”

Recently, he’s been based in the United States where he has been collaborating with other Asian artists, including GOT7’s Jay B and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI. – Rappler.com