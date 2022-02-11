Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott before he performs at Coachella

KANYE WEST. The rapper arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

MANILA, Philippines – Kanye West says he needs Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott before he performs at Coachella.

On Instagram, Kanye posted a screenshot of a news headline alleging that Billie “dissed” Travis when she stopped a show to help a fan experiencing breathing problems.

She apparently told the crowd, “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.”

Some people, including Kanye, took Billie’s statement as a reference to Travis’ performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021, where a stampede towards the stage saw hundreds of people injured and 10 dead, including a nine-year-old.

Travis was criticized for not stopping his performance, and he and concert producers Live Nation are currently facing a case combining over 400 lawsuits against them.

In his Instagram post, Kanye defended Travis, saying he didn’t know what was happening while he was performing. Kanye and Travis have a family connection via the Kardashians – Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian, while Travis is the partner of Kylie Jenner.

“Come on Billie, we love you, please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who love their lives,” Kanye wrote in all caps on Instagram.

“No one intended this to happen, Trav didn’t have any idea of what has happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachelle but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” he said.

Billie denied referencing Travis. In a comment on Kanye’s post, she said: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Billie and Kanye are both headlining Coachella in April, with Billie set to perform on the second day, and Kanye on the third. – Rappler.com