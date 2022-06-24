LOONA’s agency threatens legal action as rumors of Chuu’s departure spread

BlockBerry Creative denies any claims that main vocalist Chuu would be signing with another agency

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group LOONA’s agency BlockBerry Creative will take legal action against those who started false rumors that the band’s main vocalist Chuu would be signing with another agency, they announced on Thursday, June 23.

BlockBerry Creative reported that multiple articles and posts baselessly alleging Chuu’s departure from the agency have circulated and confused fans. No official statements from the agency nor Chuu were ever made.

“We again announce that we will actively respond to unknown facts or unilateral articles and comments that damage the reputation of the company and its members,” expressed the agency in a translated official statement from a Soompi report. They said that they will “respond strongly” to “malicious interpretations or any actions that encourage it” with impunity.

The 12-member girl group recently dropped their comeback mini-album Flip That and all of its members, including Chuu, are actively engaging in its promotions.

“All the members of LOONA trust each other and cooperate for their dreams. Therefore, the company will support the members’ dreams and do our best to help the members focus on the promotion of this album,” the agency added.

BlockBerry Creative previously announced on June 3 that Chuu would not be joining the rest of LOONA in their first world tour LOONATHEWORLD due to scheduling conflicts.

Chuu is currently also preparing for her collaboration single with rapper B.I for Dingo Music. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.