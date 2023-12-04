IN PHOTOS: P-pop group ALAMAT showcases own colors in ‘Dagundong’ concert

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – For many Magiliw, fans of P-pop boy group ALAMAT, the Dagundong concert has been a long time coming. But the wait was more than worth it when the multilingual and multiethnic act took the stage of the New Frontier Theater on Friday, December 1, for their first solo concert.
Since their debut in 2021, ALAMAT – composed of Taneo, Mo, Tomas, R-ji, Jao, and Alas – has consistently highlighted the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture in their music. Known for incorporating several languages and well-researched themes into their songs, ALAMAT has once again demonstrated their penchant for story-telling through their Dagundong concert.
Throughout the two-hour show, ALAMAT performed their earlier 2021 singles such as “kasmala” to songs from their latest EP, IsaPuso. Each member also showcased their individual talents (singing, dancing, rapping, and playing musical instruments) through their respective solo stages.
As it was their first solo concert, ALAMAT also looked back on their career as a video montage of clips from their audition, training, and pre-debut days was shown during the concert. The night also became more memorable for selected Magiliw who had the chance to interact with the group – playing games with the members and even being serenaded by them.
Another highlight of the night was when ALAMAT revealed that their song “Dagundong” is the official soundtrack for the movie Penduko. Lead star Matteo Guidicelli and other cast members of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry also made a surprise appearance during the show.
