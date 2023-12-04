IN PHOTOS: P-pop group ALAMAT showcases own colors in ‘Dagundong’ concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Aside from their group performances, ALAMAT also wowed the crowd with the members' solo stages

MANILA, Philippines – For many Magiliw, fans of P-pop boy group ALAMAT, the Dagundong concert has been a long time coming. But the wait was more than worth it when the multilingual and multiethnic act took the stage of the New Frontier Theater on Friday, December 1, for their first solo concert.

Since their debut in 2021, ALAMAT – composed of Taneo, Mo, Tomas, R-ji, Jao, and Alas – has consistently highlighted the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture in their music. Known for incorporating several languages and well-researched themes into their songs, ALAMAT has once again demonstrated their penchant for story-telling through their Dagundong concert.

Throughout the two-hour show, ALAMAT performed their earlier 2021 singles such as “kasmala” to songs from their latest EP, IsaPuso. Each member also showcased their individual talents (singing, dancing, rapping, and playing musical instruments) through their respective solo stages.

As it was their first solo concert, ALAMAT also looked back on their career as a video montage of clips from their audition, training, and pre-debut days was shown during the concert. The night also became more memorable for selected Magiliw who had the chance to interact with the group – playing games with the members and even being serenaded by them.

Another highlight of the night was when ALAMAT revealed that their song “Dagundong” is the official soundtrack for the movie Penduko. Lead star Matteo Guidicelli and other cast members of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry also made a surprise appearance during the show.

Here are more highlights from the concert: (All photos by Micah Go for Rappler)

FANS. Magiliw, ALAMAT’s fans, pose for photos and show off their banners while waiting for the concert to start. Micah Go/Rappler

KASMALA. ALAMAT kicking off the night with their song ‘kasmala.’ Micah Go/Rappler



FLAG. ALAMAT performing in a flurry of Philippine flag colors. Micah Go/Rappler

JAO. Jao’s solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

TOMAS. Tomas’ solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

TANEO. Taneo’s solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

ALAS. Alas’ solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

MO. Mo’s solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

R-JI. R-ji’s solo stage. Micah Go/Rappler

FULL HOUSE. A packed New Frontier Theater for ALAMAT. Micah Go/Rappler

DAYANG. ALAMAT performing ‘Dayang.’ Micah Go/Rappler

LUCKY. A few lucky Magiliw personally chosen and brought on-stage by ALAMAT for their performance of ‘Sa Panaginip Na Lang.’ Micah Go/Rappler

HELLO. ALAMAT chatting with Magiliw in between songs. Micah Go/Rappler

DAGUNDONG. ALAMAT performing ‘Dagundong,’ the lead track from their new album ‘IsaPuso.’ Micah Go/Rappler

PENDUKO. ALAMAT alongside the cast of the ‘Penduko’ movie, premiering in cinemas December 25th, of which ‘Dagundong’ is the theme song. Micah Go/Rappler

FLOORED. ALAMAT chatting with Magiliw in between songs. Micah Go/Rappler

MAHARANI. ALAMAT performing their hit track ‘Maharani’ for their encore. Micah Go/Rappler

OVATION. Magiliw giving ALAMAT a standing ovation as the concert officially comes to a close. Micah Go/Rappler

TABLE. ALAMAT seated for their meet-and-greet with Magiliw after the show. Micah Go/Rappler

