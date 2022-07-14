K-pop boy group SUPERKIND draws mixed reactions online over AI member

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie K-pop boy group SUPERKIND drew social media attention after they performed a dance cover medley of hit songs such as aespa’s “Savage,” NCT U’s “Boss,” and their own single, “Watch Out.”
SUPERKIND features a five-member lineup, consisting of four human members – Eugene, Geon, Daemon, SiO – and Saejin, a member who was created by AI (artificial intelligence).
Many netizens shared their thoughts, specifically on Saeijin, who was equipped with animated facial expressions, voice skills, and dance skills.
New approach
Twitter users wondered how SUPERKIND’s company was able to afford Saejin’s CGI animation and AI.
Some users even expressed their support for Saejin, as he quickly “caught [their] attention.”
As much as everyone seem to hate Saejin from #SUPERKIND because they think he’s solely an AI, I still stan him since I love the group’s concept and the fact that there’s an animation department fully backing up this groupwhich means I have high hopes for every MV they release. pic.twitter.com/0ZJTAI0lbg— _milkbox (@milkbox_7E) July 12, 2022
Doubts about AI idols
Other social media users raised concerns about the idea of AI idols itself.
The average training period for an idol is three to four years. Some even take 10 years or more before they debut in a K-pop group.
Twitter user @superstarThe_8 feared that the long training period of a human idol could be ignored if an AI member receives longer lines and center time in the group’s songs.
Other users found an AI member to be “terrifying.”
Twitter user @fangirlpanpan also said that an AI member lacks the sense of friendship and communication that human K-idols possess.
Previous use of AI
This is not the first time, however, for a K-pop group to have such a high-tech component.
SM Entertainment’s aespa, a girl group that debuted in 2020, popularized a new style of K-pop by adding futuristic themes like AI and the metaverse. The four members – Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning – have avatar equivalents in their storyline universe called “Kwangya.”
Other K-pop AI-powered artists include ETERNITY, which debuted in 2021 under Pulse9 with 11 avatar members, namely Minji, Seoa, Sujin, Dain, Yeorum, Yejin, Jaein, Jiwoo, Hyejin, Sarang, and Chorong.
In 2018, Riot Games created the girl group K/DA with characters Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa from the popular video game League of Legends. They are voiced by (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Soyeon as well as American singers Madison Beer and Jaira Burns.
Kyla Cariño is a Rappler intern. She is a Journalism major from the University of Santo Tomas.