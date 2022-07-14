K-pop boy group SUPERKIND draws mixed reactions online over AI member

Some users love the idea of an AI member, while others find it odd and unsettling

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie K-pop boy group SUPERKIND drew social media attention after they performed a dance cover medley of hit songs such as aespa’s “Savage,” NCT U’s “Boss,” and their own single, “Watch Out.”

Play Video

SUPERKIND features a five-member lineup, consisting of four human members – Eugene, Geon, Daemon, SiO – and Saejin, a member who was created by AI (artificial intelligence).

Many netizens shared their thoughts, specifically on Saeijin, who was equipped with animated facial expressions, voice skills, and dance skills.

New approach

Twitter users wondered how SUPERKIND’s company was able to afford Saejin’s CGI animation and AI.

so kpop companies nowadays are thinking about how to still get profits by debuting talented people but without giving them a penny and without bearing the cost of living and now they created an Ai but they still have to feed the programmers pic.twitter.com/BTleBmSigQ — ෴ (@14O9_) July 12, 2022

I'm more keen on knowing the ginormous funding Superkind's agency has acquired. Like, they've got an AI covering K-pop tracks out and out! Think about the resources and tech that has gone and will continue to be invested to make this concept work in the long run. — Divyansha Dongre (@HeyItsDivyansha) July 12, 2022

it's still confusing to me how long will a small company be able maintain costs for this very well done CGI actually, will be interesting to see 🤔 https://t.co/6WiJFsVpGP — levania (@mashioluvr) July 11, 2022

Some users even expressed their support for Saejin, as he quickly “caught [their] attention.”

As much as everyone seem to hate Saejin from #SUPERKIND because they think he’s solely an AI, I still stan him since I love the group’s concept and the fact that there’s an animation department fully backing up this groupwhich means I have high hopes for every MV they release. pic.twitter.com/0ZJTAI0lbg — _milkbox (@milkbox_7E) July 12, 2022

As much as everyone seem to hate Saejin from #SUPERKIND because they think he's solely an AI, I still stan him since I love the group's concept and the fact that there's an animation department fully backing up this groupwhich means I have high hopes for every MV they release. pic.twitter.com/0ZJTAI0lbg — _milkbox (@milkbox_7E) July 12, 2022

Doubts about AI idols

Other social media users raised concerns about the idea of AI idols itself.

The average training period for an idol is three to four years. Some even take 10 years or more before they debut in a K-pop group.

Twitter user @superstarThe_8 feared that the long training period of a human idol could be ignored if an AI member receives longer lines and center time in the group’s songs.

Kpop having actual ai idols such a crazy idea to me Imagine training for like 5 years Just to be put in the lime light because an ai Idol has to be front and center Lol imagine getting 5 second lines then the ai gets like 15 secs



I'LL be pissed so badly https://t.co/q8cahPPrUn — Hao || Pale blue dot (@superstarThe_8) July 11, 2022

training for years just for an AI to become the center would turn me into the joker idk https://t.co/tOThiIGDyw — maz (@ksgparks) July 11, 2022

Other users found an AI member to be “terrifying.”

the superkind ai freaks me out 💔 — bee (@jiungsphere) July 11, 2022

listen if you're gonna replace human artists with creepy ai, atleast make them better in some way? more technically proficient in a way human bodies might have difficulty achieving? otherwise what's the point. this guy needs to be in the trainee basement for a few more years idc https://t.co/LmBgMSM9Mk — niru (@the_kpopalypse) July 12, 2022

I genuinely don't get the appeal of AI in kpop… it's just weird & they creep me out https://t.co/JFLGeKxVow — nanana (@panda_eyes61) July 12, 2022

Twitter user @fangirlpanpan also said that an AI member lacks the sense of friendship and communication that human K-idols possess.

Think the same too, what we like about concept idol is not just about their voice or visual, buat also friendship of the group and communication that they give.



Cause we know, human have many facial expression that AI can not replace 😀🤨 — Open Jasa PPT | Poster | Ketik | Catatan Estetik (@fangirlpanpan) July 12, 2022

Previous use of AI

This is not the first time, however, for a K-pop group to have such a high-tech component.

SM Entertainment’s aespa, a girl group that debuted in 2020, popularized a new style of K-pop by adding futuristic themes like AI and the metaverse. The four members – Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning – have avatar equivalents in their storyline universe called “Kwangya.”

Other K-pop AI-powered artists include ETERNITY, which debuted in 2021 under Pulse9 with 11 avatar members, namely Minji, Seoa, Sujin, Dain, Yeorum, Yejin, Jaein, Jiwoo, Hyejin, Sarang, and Chorong.

In 2018, Riot Games created the girl group K/DA with characters Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa from the popular video game League of Legends. They are voiced by (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Soyeon as well as American singers Madison Beer and Jaira Burns.

Would you stan a virtual idol? Share your thoughts in the comments or tag @rapplerdotcom in your posts. – Kyla Cariño/Rappler.com

Kyla Cariño is a Rappler intern. She is a Journalism major from the University of Santo Tomas.