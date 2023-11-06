Rivermaya to hold reunion concert in February 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RIVERMAYA. Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Rico Blanco, and Nathan Azarcon are coming together for a reunion concert.

MANILA, Philippines – OPM fans, rejoice! Members of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya are coming together for a reunion concert.

Local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Monday, November 6, that Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, and Nathan Azarcon are holding a one-night show.

The concert is set for February 17, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

Be a part of history as Live Nation Philippines stages its first-ever OPM show with Bamboo, Mark, Nathan and Rico – finally together in the country’s most coveted reunion.



Dont miss Rivermaya: The Reunion on February 17, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds 🙌🏼



Ticket prices range from P2,550 for the Bronze section to P14,750 for the VIP section.

Tickets will be available starting November 17, 3 pm via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Together with Perf de Castro, Bamboo, Rico, Mark, and Nathan are the original members of Rivermaya.

Perf left the band in 1995, Bamboo left in 1998, and Rico left in 2007. Since then, the band has had numerous lineup changes. Rivermaya remains active, with Mark and Nathan as the only original members who stayed.

Rivermaya is known for hits “214,” “You’ll Be Safe Here,” “Elesi, Kisapmata,” “Awit ng Kabataan,” and “Liwanag sa Dilim” among others. – Rappler.com