SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups tests positive for COVID-19

SVT rapper S.Coups will be taking a break from all activities while he recovers from home

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups has tested positive for COVID-19, his agency said on Saturday, March 5.

In a statement, SEVENTEEN (SVT)’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment said that rapper S.Coups’ only symptoms at the moment are a cough and stuffy nose. He has isolated at home as he takes a break from all SVT promotional activities during recovery.

[NOTICE] 세븐틴 에스쿱스 코로나19 확진 판정 및 조치 안내



Read: https://t.co/dZVOOm0Mz1 — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) March 5, 2022

All other SVT members, except for Hoshi, Wonwoo, and Vernon, all “preemptively” took self-test kits on Friday, March 4, and received negative results and are currently without symptoms.

PLEDIS said that they will continue to “provide support for the rapid recovery of S.Coups.”

S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol) is also the leader of SVT’s hip-hop sub-unit. The other members of the unit include Vernon and Wonwoo, who were both confirmed positive for COVID-19 on February 25 and on February 12, respectively. Fellow member Hoshi, who is part of the performance unit, also tested positive for on Thursday, March 3. – Rappler.com