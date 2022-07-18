WATCH: SEVENTEEN invites us to ‘_WORLD’ in new music video

'SECTOR 17' is the repackaged version of SEVENTEEN's 'Face the Sun' album

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN released on Monday, July 17, the music video for “_World,” the title track for their latest album SECTOR 17.

The “_World” music video sees the 13 members of SEVENTEEN in their trademark fresh and groovy sound as they sing about a new world that awaits them.

Play Video

SECTOR 17 is the repackaged version of their Face the Sun album, which was released in May. It carries four additional tracks – “_World,” “Circles,” the Korean version of their Japanese release “Fallin’ Flower,” and “CHEERS,” the track by SVT Leaders S.Coups, Hoshi, and Woozi.

The members said that while Face the Sun shows their hot and passionate side, the additional songs in SECTOR 17 are mostly light and heartwarming.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “Aju Nice,” “Rock With You,” and “Home;Run.

Their albums Attacca and Your Choice placed third and eight, respectively, on IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for 2021 worldwide releases.

SEVENTEEN is set to hold a two-night concert in Manila on October 8 and 9. – Rappler.com