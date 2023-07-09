Queen! ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ sets 2 Spotify records

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The stakes are high, the water’s rough, but this record is ours: Swifties all over the world pulled through by giving Taylor Swift a new achievement for her recently released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The pop superstar released on Friday, July 7, her much-awaited version of the 2010 album. It carried re-recordings of Taylor’s hit songs including “The Story of Us,” “Dear John,” “Better Than Revenge,” and “Ours,” as well as six new songs “from the vault.”

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work,” she said about the re-recording.

It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

Swift also surprised her fans on Saturday, July 8, with the release of the music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault.)”

The track featured the singer with her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, as well as actresses Joey King and Presley Cash, who both appeared in the music video for her song “Mean.”

And on early Sunday, July 9, streaming platform Spotify announced said album set two new records.

In just one day, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has become Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

We've had the time of our lives breaking records with you 💜 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wTujVZK7Ro — Spotify (@Spotify) July 8, 2023

“We’ve had the time of our lives breaking records with you,” Spotify wrote, a reference to Swift’s “Long Live” track.

It can be recalled that when Speak Now was first released in 2010, it won the top country album at the Billboard Music Awards. “Mean,” one of the songs in the album, also won two Grammy Awards for best country song and best solo performance.

This served as Swift’s latest achievement in the past year alone. In October 2022, she set the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify, following the release of Midnights. In June, she broke the Guinness World Record for being the only living artist to have 10 albums charting simultaneously on the US Billboard 200.

Swift began re-recording her albums after a rights dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun, who sold Swift’s back catalog to a private equity firm in a deal reportedly worth $300 million.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is her third re-recorded studio album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version) released in November 2021. – Rappler.com