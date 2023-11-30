Wow! Taylor Swift is Spotify’s Global Top Artist 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Taylor Swift added another achievement to her already momentous 2023 as she’s named Spotify’s Global Top Artist for the year.

On Wednesday, November 29, Spotify unveiled its 2023 Wrapped – their annual end-of-the-year data about the most streamed artists, songs, albums, and podcasts in the streaming platform.

According to Spotify’s newsroom, Swift topped the list of global artists of 2023 after recording more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1. This marks the first time for the “Anti-Hero” singer’s to rank first in the artist global chart in her career.

Placing second is Bad Bunny, who was the No. 1 artist for the past three years. Rounding up the top five were The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.

Aside from being the top global artist, two of Swift’s albums also made it to the top-streamed albums globally. Midnights placed at No. 2, while Lover was ranked seventh.

Following the news, Swift took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans.

“This is unreal? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” she wrote. The singer added that the feat is “truly the best birthday/holiday gift” that her fans would have given her.

“We’ve seriously had the most fun this year out there on tour and now this,” she wrote.

In 2023, Swift began The Eras Tour, her first stadium tour in five years. She also released the Taylor’s Version of her albums Speak Now and 1989. To note, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) set two Spotify records for Swift: most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history and most streamed album in a single day in 2023.

As a treat to her fans, Swift released the track “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) on streaming services. The song is from her Midnights (Late Night Edition) album. – Rappler.com