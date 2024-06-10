Everything you need to know about The Juans x ALAMAT collab song ‘Gupit’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIDYEAR HEARTBREAK ANTHEM. The Juans and Alamat talk about their newest collab song “Gupit” set to release on June 14, at the Viva Cafe, Quezon City.

'Ang exciting din kasi sa feeling kapag nakaupo ka with other creative minds,' says The Juans' Chael on working with ALAMAT

MANILA, Philippines – Veering away from their usual sad melodies, OPM band The Juans teamed up with P-pop idol boy group ALAMAT to come up with “Gupit,” an energetic heartbreak anthem for their fans, Juanistas and Magiliwas.

During a media press conference on June 4, The Juans explained how the title – “Gupit” (“cut” in English) – drew inspiration from the Filipino notion that when someone is going through a tough heart break, they tend to cut their hair short. Psychologists have also shared their thoughts on how a “breakup haircut” helps people move on.

“It talks about moving forward na ‘gagawin ko ba ‘yung haircut para sa sarili ko o para ‘dun sa tao na ‘yun kung saan ako nasaktan?’ So may struggle na ganoon (Am I doing the haircut for myself or for the person who hurt me. There’s a struggle like that),” said RJ Cruz of The Juans.

Chael Adriano of The Juans shares the twist and his insights on the writing process of Gupit at the Viva Cafe, Quezon City, on June 4. Photo by Ian Capoquian/Rappler

The band’s songwriter Chael Adriano also weighed in by sharing what makes their latest song different from their previous releases.

“Kakaiba siya from other The Juans song dahil sa sound, because we tried to put a melancholic story sa isang upbeat na kanta, gano’n, may contrast sya. Iba siya ‘dun sa typical na hugot song ni The Juans na malulugmok ka na lang and maluluha ka. Ito, medyo may luha, pero party party,” the bassist said.

(It’s sound is different from other The Juans songs because we tried to put a melancholic story in an upbeat track, so it has contrast. It’s different from our typical songs that will make you cry. This one will bring tears, but will make you party.)

On collaborating with ALAMAT

Since they were going for a more upbeat and bright sound, The Juans expressed their interest in collaborating with ALAMAT this time, because they think that “Gupit” fits the idol group’s vibe.

“May touch kasi siya ng hip-hop so inisip namin ‘what if i-try namin i-merge ‘yung band sound and hip-hop.’ So for me, medyo experimental siya and naisip namin na perfect ‘yung ALAMAT for this song,” shared Japs Mendoza of The Juans.

(It has a touch of hip-hop, so we thought of merging our band sound with hip hop, so for me, it was experimental, and we thought it might be perfect with ALAMAT.)

For the band, this was a full circle moment as The Juans’ frontman Carl Gueverra disclosed that they had a “silent and secret” involvement in the formation of the rising P-pop sensation during auditions. The band said that when the original lineup of ALAMAT was ready, they had zoom calls during the pandemic to mentor them, which started their bond.

Carl Guevarra of The Juans and Tomas of Alamat emphasize on having a support system while dealing with difficulties, on June 14, at the Viva Cafe, Quezon City. Photo by Ian Capoquian

Being in the same management, The Juans saw this new song as an opportunity to collaborate with their co-VIVA artists. For ALAMAT, it’s a chance for them to work with their kuya in the industry.

Their collaborative process was made even more special when ALAMAT members Mo and Alas chipped in the rap parts of “Gupit.”

“There was a moment na ginagawa namin ‘yung rap part. So, nakatulong namin sila na magsulat, si Mo at saka si Alas. Ang exciting din kasi sa feeling kapag nakaupo ka with other creative minds tapos maririnig mo ‘yung mga salita na ‘pwede pala ‘yung ganoong rhyming,’ kaya for me it’s mind opening,” said Chael.

(There was a moment when we were writing the rap part. We collaborated with Mo and Alas in the writing process. It’s exciting when you’re sitting with other creative minds and you will hear things like ‘oh that rhyming could work,’ so for me, it’s mind opening.)

Meanwhile, the ALAMAT members echoed the sentiment, recalling how they played around with the new possibilities and directions for this experimental song. As a result, bonds between the two musical acts also flourished as they learned from each other throughout the teamwork.

ALAMAT members expressed their admiration for their kuya for being down to earth and easy to work with. “Solid kasi ‘yung brotherhood ng The Juans, ‘yun din ‘yung ina-admire namin sa kanila (The Juans has a solid brotherhood – something that we admire),” said ALAMAT leader Mo.

On the other side, Carl divulged the work ethic of ALAMAT and how they were able to work well.

“Calltime nila, alas kwatro ng madaling araw, pero pagdating namin dito sa calltime namin dito, nauna pa sila sa amin. So, ganoong level ‘yung punctuality nila, discipline nila,” said the vocalist. (Our calltime is at four in the morning. But when we arrived, ALAMAT was already there. They’re really punctual and disciplined.

He was also all praises for ALAMAT, who’s now making waves as a P-pop act that champions Filipino culture and traditions. “Never ko naramdaman na tinatamad sila magtrabaho (I never felt that they were too lazy to work),” Carl added.

Their message

During the media conference, The Juans and ALAMAT graced the crowd with a sneak peek of this newest anthem, and as the performance unfolded, it became evident that this song was more than just a collaboration – it was a celebration of growth through music.

Even with a new take on style, technique, and concept, The Juans and ALAMAT go back to their identities as groups who write and sing to inspire other people.This collaboration is a perfect formula which incorporates The Juan’s hugot and band sound, while having ALAMAT’s hip hop style to promote Filipino culture.

The Juans and ALAMAT talk about their newest collab song “Gupit” set to release on June 14, at the Viva Cafe, Quezon City. Photo by Ian Capoquian/Rappler

With cutting hair as a common notion in the country that assumes a person is going through a healing process, Juanistas and Magiliws can expect a relatable track from their favorite acts..

“We want to show the importance of having support to overcome difficult times, letting go, and finding strength within,” said Mo. The song “Gupit” will be released on June 14. – with additional reports from Ian Capoquian/Rappler.com

Ian Capoquian is a Rappler intern from Adamson University. He is a fourth year student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication.