Ticket prices, seat plan: Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ concert in Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – Training season’s over! Dua Lipa is coming back to the Philippines for her Radical Optimism tour.
Live Nation Philippines released the seat plan and ticket prices for the show on Thursday, June 6.
The show will be held on November 13 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Tickets for Dua’s show are priced as follows:
- Early Entry Floor – P8,500
- Floor – P7,500
- LBA Premium – P9,500
- LBA Regular – P8,500
- LBB Premium – P6,500
- LBB Regular – P5,500
- UBA – P3,500
- UBB – P2,250
- UBC – P1,750
- UBD – P1,500
The presale is set for Monday, June 10, starting at 10 am, while tickets will be available to the general public starting Tuesday, June 11 at 12 pm.
Dua will also visit Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul for the Asia leg of the tour.
The British-Albanian singer is best known for her hits “Don’t Start Now,” “New Rules,” “Houdini,” and “Levitating.” She released her third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3.
Dua last performed in the Philippines in 2018. – Rappler.com
