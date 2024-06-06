Ticket prices, seat plan: Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ concert in Philippine Arena

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ticket prices for the November 2024 show range from P1,500 to P9,500

MANILA, Philippines – Training season’s over! Dua Lipa is coming back to the Philippines for her Radical Optimism tour.

Live Nation Philippines released the seat plan and ticket prices for the show on Thursday, June 6.

The show will be held on November 13 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Tickets for Dua’s show are priced as follows:

Early Entry Floor – P8,500

Floor – P7,500

LBA Premium – P9,500

LBA Regular – P8,500

LBB Premium – P6,500

LBB Regular – P5,500

UBA – P3,500

UBB – P2,250

UBC – P1,750

UBD – P1,500

“‘CAUSE TRAINING SEASON’S OVER!” 🎵



The presale is set for Monday, June 10, starting at 10 am, while tickets will be available to the general public starting Tuesday, June 11 at 12 pm.

Dua will also visit Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul for the Asia leg of the tour.

The British-Albanian singer is best known for her hits “Don’t Start Now,” “New Rules,” “Houdini,” and “Levitating.” She released her third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3.

Dua last performed in the Philippines in 2018. – Rappler.com