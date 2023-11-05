LOOK: Anna Lakrini flies to Albania for Miss Globe 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANNA LAKRINI. Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini is on her way to Albania.

The Miss Globe 2023 coronation is set for November 13

MANILA, Philippines – Anna Lakrini left Manila for Albania on Saturday, November 4 to represent the Philippines in the Miss Globe 2023 pageant.

Wearing a black-and-white dress with cutouts, the 25-year-old Filipina-German beauty queen from Bataan posed with a Philippine flag at the airport.

“Let’s conquer the Globe,” she wrote. “I can’t believe that I’m actually here at the airport! Can’t wait to see everyone in Albania!”

Fellow beauty queens Gwendolyne Fourniol, Francesca Taruc, and Cynthia Thomalia also sent their well-wishes for Lakrini’s pageant journey.

After arriving in Albania, Chelsea is expected to participate in pre-pageant events. The Miss Globe 2023 coronation is set for November 13 in Albania, with the Dominican Republic’s Anabel Payano crowning her successor.

Lakrini will be representing the Philippines in hopes of winning the country’s third Miss Globe crown, following Ana Colis (2015) and Maureen Montagne (2021). – Rappler.com