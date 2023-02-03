Annabelle McDonnell sets off for Miss Charm 2023 in Vietnam

BEAUTY QUEEN. Annabelle McDonnell is set to represent the Philippines at Miss Charm 2023.

Another Filipina beauty queen competes for an international crown

MANILA, Philippines – Annabelle McDonnell has left for Vietnam to represent the country at the Miss Charm 2023 pageant.

Pageant camp Aces and Queens took to Instagram on Friday, February 3, to post a photo of Annabelle at the airport.

“[Annabelle] is all set to charm Vietnam and the world,” they said.

The 22-year-old beauty queen from Misamis Oriental was appointed Miss Charm Philippines 2023 in November 2022.

She competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, finishing as first runner-up. Celeste Cortesi took the crown.

The Miss Charm 2023 coronation is happening on February 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Forty candidates from all over the world are competing for the crown and a $100,000 prize. – Rappler.com