‘I wanted answers too’: Binibining Pilipinas’ Karen Laurrie Mendoza apologizes for IG post

Mendoza earlier shared a photo of the supposed list of pageant winners, implying that there was a mistake in the announced titleholders

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas 2022 finalist Karen Laurrie Mendoza has issued a public apology following her cryptic post about the pageant results, which further fueled speculations on a winner mixup.

The beauty queen from Iloilo earlier shared on her Instagram stories a photo of a supposed list of pageant winners that include the candidate numbers of Gabrielle Basiano as Binibining Pilipinas International and Nicole Borromeo as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, instead.

During the pageant finals on July 31, Borromeo was hailed Binibining Pilipinas International while Basiano was named Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental.

The photos, which have since expired from Mendoza’s page and have been re-uploaded by pageant fans on social media, implied that there was a mixup in the crowns given to Borromeo and Basiano. The implication further fueled speculations that there was a mistake in the titleholders, following the delay in announcement from hosts Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves on pageant night itself.

Gray has since set the record straight, assuring fans that the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners were announced correctly. Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, who is now a member of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.’s executive committee, also emphasized the validity of the results.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, August 7, the finalist addressed the issue, lamenting how people will “criticize” and “bring [her] down” for just one mistake and how she does not want to be “remembered as the girl who is not afraid to be okay.”

“That’s why I want to apologize [for] the photo I posted a few days back. Like everyone else, I wanted answers too. What was written on that piece of paper will cost a dream and I wanted to help shed light on the many questions,” she wrote.

Mendoza further explained that she deleted her post since it was already “clarified by the organization.” “Binibini is the pageant I joined because I believe in the organization,” she added.

She then thanked those who supported her in pageant journey before sending her well-wishes to the pageant winners. “Can’t wait for what’s ahead. Love you all,” she told them. – Rappler.com