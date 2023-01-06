Binibining Pilipinas opens applications for 2023 pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Heads, up, beauty queen hopefuls! Applications for a new batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens has now been opened.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, January 6.

“Binibining Pilipinas is looking for a new batch of empowered women. Be part of the Binibining Legacy,” they said.

Application forms can be downloaded via the Bininibing Pilipinas website, and deadline for submissions is set for January 31.

The latest edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant was held in July 2022. Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo emerged as the top winner, succeeding Hannah Arnold as Binibining Pilipinas International. Borromeo will represent the country at the Miss International 2023 competition.

Aside from Miss International, the Binibining Pilipinas competition also fields competitors to the Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental pageants.– Rappler.com