Hannah Arnold sets off for Miss International 2022 

MANILA, Philippines – After waiting for over a year, Hannah Arnold is finally headed to the Miss International 2022 competition, after being sent off by Binibining Pilipinas on Tuesday, November 15.

The send-off was attended by Hannah’s supporters, fellow beauty queens, family, and friends. At the event, Hannah thanked her fans and supporters and looked forward to representing the country at the pageant.

“I’ve been training since 2018, actually, so it’s not only a year and a half that I’ve been waiting for this, it’s been four years exactly. Finally, my dream is coming true. I get to represent the Philippines and hopefully bring back the seventh Miss International Crown for the Philippines,” she said.

Hannah, a forensic scientist from Masbate and an ambassador of the Department of Science and Technology, was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in 2021. She was meant to compete at the international pageant that same year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss International 2022 will be held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on December 13. – Rappler.com