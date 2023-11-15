Rappler Talk Entertainment: Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Nicole visits the Rappler HQ to talk about her buzz-worthy Q&A answer, her love for local pageantry, and what she has in store for the future

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Nicole Borromeo finished 3rd runner-up during the Miss International 2023 coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan on October 26.

In this latest episde of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Nicole Borromeo visits the Rappler HQ to talk about her buzz-worthy Q&A answer, her love for local pageantry, and what she has in store for the future.

Watch this episode here on Wednesday, November 15, at 5 pm or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com