PH’s Michelle Dee among top candidates in Miss Universe fan voting

EARLY FAVORITE. Philippines' Michelle Dee is part of the Top 10 for Miss Universe fan votes.

'Maraming salamat,' Michelle says after the announcement of the initial fan vote results

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is starting to heat up and the Philippines’ Michelle Dee appears to be one of the frontrunners of the competition.

The 28-year-old actress from Makati was among the Top 10 leading candidates garnering fan votes for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, as seen in the partial votes released by the organization on Saturday, October 14.

According to the Miss Universe organization (MUO), the results were based on the votes placed as of Thursday, October 12. Voting for the delegates started on October 7 after MUO released the official photos of each delegate.

“It’s neck and neck,” they captioned the post, adding that the delegates were listed in no particular order.

Joining Dee on the initial list are France’s Diana Leyre, Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios, Albania’s Endi Demneri, Mexico’s Melissa Flores, Myanmar’s Amara Bo, Puerto Rico’s Karla Acevedo, Chile’s Celeste Viel, Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, and Lebanon’s Maya Abou Hosn.

In the comments section, Dee left the comment: “Maraming salamat (Thank you very much.)”

MUO also encouraged pageant fan to continue casting their votes for their favorite delegates through the Miss Universe website or app.

The contestant with the highest number of fan votes will secure a spot in the semifinals of the pageant. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador for November 18, with USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel crowning her successor.

Dee is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. – Rappler.com