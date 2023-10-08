LOOK: Michelle Dee’s official photo for Miss Universe 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pageant fans and supporters can vote for Michelle’s photo in the Miss Universe app

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe is on and the Philippines’ Michelle Dee is all set for the competition!

On Saturday, October 7, the beauty-queen-turned actress shared her official headshot photo for the pageant.

“Here we go, Philippines,” she captioned the post.

In the photo, Dee looked fierce in a white sculpted bodice and golden pearl accessories.

Fellow beauty queens such as Catriona Gray, Pauline Amelinckx, Samantha Panlilio, Hannah Arnold, and Katarina Rodriguez complimented Dee’s headshot photo in the comments section.

The Philippine representative also asked pageant fans and her supporters to vote for her photo through the Miss Universe website or app.

Her official bio for the pageant listed down Dee’s achievements as an entrepreneur, advocate, actress, and beauty queen, including her lifelong mission to promote autism acceptance.

Dee, who was also crowned Miss World Philippines 2019, was named the Goodwill Ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines in 2020.

“If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be unapologetic,” the beauty queen also wrote in her bio, adding that she’s inspired by “people who maximize their highest potential and encourage others to do the same.”

Dee will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador in November. She will compete in the hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. –Rappler.com