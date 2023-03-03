Miss Universe Philippines announces date for 2023 coronation night 

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, pageant fans. The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night is happening on Saturday, May 13, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The pageant made the announcement on social media on Friday, March 3, saying “the most beautiful day in the Philippines is on its way!”

Forty candidates will be competing in the 2023 pageant. This year’s roster of queens is already generating buzz for including pageant veterans, social media stars, and, for the first time in the pageant’s history, three mothers.

The queens will be competing to suceed reigning titleholder Celeste Cortesi, who represented the country at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in January.

Apart from the Miss Universe Philippines crown, two other titles will be up for grabs, though the pageant has yet to reveal additional details. – Rappler.com