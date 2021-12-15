‘Binigay ko po lahat’: Beatrice Luigi Gomez on Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finish

'For me, 'yung best ko wasn't just limited to Top 16 or Top 10. I was really aiming for the crown,' says Beatrice.

MANILA, Philippines – Beatrice Luigi Gomez said she was satisfied with her performance for the 70th Miss Universe pageant, which saw the Philippines back in the Top 5 after three years.

In a press conference on Tuesday, December 14, Beatrice shared she was confident she would clinch a top spot in the pageant. “I know how hard I worked and all I ever did was deliver my best. So for me, ‘yung best ko (my best) wasn’t just limited to Top 16 or Top 10. I was really aiming for the crown,” she said.

“It’s just that there are other girls who were really destined to get the crown, which is my very good friend Harnaaz Sandhu, and I’m very proud of her.”

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Cebu added that she was happy with the result since she knew that she gave her all for the competition.

“No regrets po sa performance ko. Para sa akin, hindi po siya kulang kasi binigay ko lahat. (I have no regrets with my performance. For me, I wasn’t lacking in anything. I gave it my all.) I’m just very proud of what I did.”

Beatrice also admitted that she was surprised with the question she got in the question and answer portion. “Hindi ko inexpect na ‘yung question na mapupunta sa akin ay something na political. Nagdalawang-isip ako as to how I would answer the question pero inisip ko na lang ‘yung core values ko at kung ano ang paghuhugatan ko ng answer and ano’ng stand ko,” she said.

(I wasn’t expecting the question for me to be political. I second-guessed myself as to how I would answer the question, but then I just thought back to my core values, to where I was coming from, and what my stand was.)

During the Q&A portion, Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she is for mandating universal vaccine passport. "Public health is everyone's responsibility."



Video courtesy of Miss Universe/Twitter #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021



LIVE: https://t.co/7QMechwrHD pic.twitter.com/FNUTYkgCmD — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 13, 2021

Nevertheless, she was happy with her answer, but agreed that her nervousness got in the way of the delivery. “I believe I did well; it’s just that I got nervous. ‘Yung delivery ko ‘yung hindi masyadong magaling pero na-deliver ko naman po ‘yung answer na gusto kong isagot (My delivery wasn’t smooth, but at least I was able to give the answer that I wanted),” she said.

Beatrice also highlighted how her friendship with fellow Miss Universe candidates grew throughout the pageant. “I was quite expecting it to be a difficult journey. It really surprised me that when I got there, it was more of a sisterhood rather than a competition. We created a bond that was not expected,” she said.

“I’m very proud to say that I’m part of one of the most unique batches [in Miss Universe]. We were able to break stereotypes, represent our countries and our unique advocacies very well,” she added.

Beatrice also thanked the Filipino supporters who were present on the pageant night in Israel. “Noong narinig ko ‘yung mga sigaw nila, doon ko nasimula i-enjoy ‘yung performance sa finals night (When I heard their cheers, that’s when I started enjoying the performance for the finals night).”

The 2021 Miss Universe coronation night was held in Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12 (Monday morning, December 13 in Manila). India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the crown. – Rappler.com