LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez spends Valentine’s Day with possible new beau

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez hinted at a possible new romance after sharing snaps of her Valentine’s Day date on Instagram with rumored partner, John Odin.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Cebuana beauty queen shared a photo of her locking arms with the music artist during sunset on the roof deck of The Peak Grand Hyatt BGC. Her caption read: “Valentine’s Day,” followed by a black heart. John also reposted the same photo on his Instagram stories.

Beatrice also posted snaps of the intimate dinner date on her Instagram stories – from shots of their meal together to their wine glasses. Beatrice also shared videos of her playing with a pet dog and tagging John.

Beatrice and ex-girlfriend, Cebu-based DJ Kate Jagdon, split up in November 2021, after more than six years together.

Cebu City representative Beatrice was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in September 2021, where she made history as the first openly-bisexual Filipina candidate to win the title. She represented the country in the global pageant last December in Israel, and placed in the top five. – Rappler.com