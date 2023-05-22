LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens at the Grand Parade of Beauties

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country in Miss International and Miss Globe

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of its coronation night, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 kicked off its Grand Parade of Beauties on Sunday, May 21.

The parade saw this year’s Top 40 candidates in colorful swimsuits by Justine Aliman and elaborate headdresses.

Also present during the parade were the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens: Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong, and Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Daniella Gabriel.

Of the queens crowned during its 2022 edition, only Herlene Nicole Budol, who finished as 1st runner-up, wasn’t present in the grand parade.

Borromeo will represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2023 competition happening in October in Japan. She will be competing in hopes of winning the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Basiano finished as part of the Top 15 and Top 20 for their respective international competitions. Tamondong initially settled for a Top 20 finish but was later appointed as fifth runner-up.

The 2023 pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Borromeo and Fernandez. Basiano and Tamondong will not be passing their titles on during the coronation night on Sunday, May 28.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com