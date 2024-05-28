IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates sizzle in swimsuit fashion show

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The fashion show comes after the pageant's Grand Santacruzan procession

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates slayed the runway in the pageant’s swimsuit fashion show on Monday, May 27, at the Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

The delegates showed off their toned physiques in green swimwear pieces and sheer cover-up by designer Dia Ali and shoes by MariQueen.

Forty candidates are competing in this year’s pageant but delegates #16, #23, and #33 were not present during the fashion show.

The swimwear fashion show came days after the beauty queen hopefuls participated in the Grand Santacruzan procession in their Filipiniana-inspired gowns.

Take a look at the photos of the candidates during the fashion show here: (All photos are by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

As of posting time, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated has yet to announce its schedule of activities for its preliminary events and coronation night.

Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors. Lopez will represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition. – Rappler.com