Pageants
Pageants
Binibining Pilipinas

IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates sizzle in swimsuit fashion show

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates sizzle in swimsuit fashion show

Rob Reyes/RAPPLER

The fashion show comes after the pageant's Grand Santacruzan procession

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates slayed the runway in the pageant’s swimsuit fashion show on Monday, May 27, at the Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. 

The delegates showed off their toned physiques in green swimwear pieces and sheer cover-up by designer Dia Ali and shoes by MariQueen. 

Forty candidates are competing in this year’s pageant but delegates #16, #23, and #33 were not present during the fashion show. 

The swimwear fashion show came days after the beauty queen hopefuls participated in the Grand Santacruzan procession in their Filipiniana-inspired gowns.

Must Read

IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Top 40 candidates look radiant at the Grand Santacruzan

IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Top 40 candidates look radiant at the Grand Santacruzan

Take a look at the photos of the candidates during the fashion show here: (All photos are by Rob Reyes for Rappler) 

Binibini 1
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Binibini 2
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 3
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 4
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 5
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 6
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 7
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 8
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 9
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 10
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 11
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 12
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 13
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 14
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 15
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 17
Fashion, Clothing, Swimwear
Binibini 18
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 19
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 20
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 21
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 22
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 24
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 25
Binibini 26
Binibini 27
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Binibini 28
Adult, Female, Person
Binibini 29
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 30
Fashion, Clothing, Footwear
Binibini 31
Clothing, Swimwear, Fashion
Binibini 32
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 33
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 35
Fashion, Adult, Female
Binibini 36
Fashion, Clothing, Swimwear
Binibini 37
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Binibini 38
Fashion, Clothing, Swimwear
Binibini 39
Fashion, Clothing, Swimwear
Binibini 40

As of posting time, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated has yet to announce its schedule of activities for its preliminary events and coronation night. 

Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors. Lopez will represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!