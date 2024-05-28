IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates sizzle in swimsuit fashion show

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates slayed the runway in the pageant’s swimsuit fashion show on Monday, May 27, at the Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.
The delegates showed off their toned physiques in green swimwear pieces and sheer cover-up by designer Dia Ali and shoes by MariQueen.
Forty candidates are competing in this year’s pageant but delegates #16, #23, and #33 were not present during the fashion show.
The swimwear fashion show came days after the beauty queen hopefuls participated in the Grand Santacruzan procession in their Filipiniana-inspired gowns.
Take a look at the photos of the candidates during the fashion show here: (All photos are by Rob Reyes for Rappler)
Binibini 1
Binibini 2
Binibini 3
Binibini 4
Binibini 5
Binibini 6
Binibini 7
Binibini 8
Binibini 9
Binibini 10
Binibini 11
Binibini 12
Binibini 13
Binibini 14
Binibini 15
Binibini 17
Binibini 18
Binibini 19
Binibini 20
Binibini 21
Binibini 22
Binibini 24
Binibini 25
Binibini 26
Binibini 27
Binibini 28
Binibini 29
Binibini 30
Binibini 31
Binibini 32
Binibini 33
Binibini 35
Binibini 36
Binibini 37
Binibini 38
Binibini 39
Binibini 40
As of posting time, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated has yet to announce its schedule of activities for its preliminary events and coronation night.
Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors. Lopez will represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.