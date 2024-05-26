IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Top 40 candidates look radiant at the Grand Santacruzan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates participated in a colorful Grand Santacruzan procession on Friday, May 24, at the Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Top 40 candidates stunned with their Filipiniana-inspired gowns corresponding to their religious titles.

Aside from the candidates, the procession was also joined by Binibining Pilipinas 2023 International Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Globe Anna Valencia Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani. Also present in the procession were Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano and Binibining Pilipinas International 2001 Maricarl Tolosa.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following two pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. Reigning queens Lopez and Lakrini will be crowning their successors. Lopez will be representing the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition.

Notable names in this year’s roster include Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Top 20 finalist Zeneth Khan, Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 and Binibining Pilipinas Top 11 candidate Trisha Martinez, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate and Miss Rotary 2023 runner-up Shaira Rona.

Take a look at the photos of the candidates during the Grand Santacruzan here: (All photos were posted from the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page)

The Grand Santacruzan procession is the latest activity of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 competition after the delegates participated in a series of events, including community visits and adlib dance classes.

As of writing, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. has yet to announce its schedule of activities for its preliminary events and coronation night. – Rappler.com